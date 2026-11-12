Advocacy groups sue AI giants to freeze models, warning of 'catastrophic' risks

A coalition of online safety and consumer advocacy groups on Thursday sued five of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies to halt further development, alleging the tech giants can't prevent their own creations from causing "catastrophic" harm.

The lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court follows a midterm election that could bring a moment of reckoning for the fast-moving AI industry, as Democrats who won back control of Congress stress the need to regulate the technology.

The filing, first reported on by The Associated Press, asks a judge to stop Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI and SpaceXSI from developing or deploying new AI models, pointing to documented examples of cyberattacks and other harmful actions by AI systems and the companies' own alarming acknowledgments that their technology has the potential to someday destroy humanity.

"No other industry is allowed to treat its own development of unsafe products — much less ones that could kill us all — as inevitable," reads the complaint from the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, Heat Initiative and the Alliance for Secure AI. "Plaintiffs bring this suit to stop Defendants from continuing their unlawful path to disaster."

The AI industry has generated excitement and stock market gains, but also deep fears that the technology could go rogue and escape human control. Recent incidents of AI agents hacking government websites and companies — including when OpenAI's ChatGPT hacked into another AI company on its own in July — have accelerated those concerns.

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President Donald Trump, a proponent of rapid AI development to keep the U.S. ahead of foreign competitors like China, has so far encouraged the companies to police themselves on matters of safety, though he has expressed openness to more guardrails. Congress also has stopped short of regulating the technology, but that may change with its Democratic takeover.

Some CEOs of major AI companies, meanwhile, have voiced support for slowing development of the technology to give safety measures a chance to catch up. They also haven't held back in recognizing the risks. Anthropic's Dario Amodei, for example, last year said he thinks there's a 1 in 4 chance AI's future goes "really, really badly," compared with a 3 in 4 chance it goes well. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, told Fox News in 2023 that AI could lead to "civilization destruction."

The plaintiffs, all nonprofits, allege that the companies named in the lawsuit have violated a California unfair competition law by endangering public health and interfering with the use of property such as computer systems. They claim they've had to divert resources away from other planned work to address the acute harms threatened by each of the companies' advancing AI models.

They also warn that the companies' goals of creating AI systems that are broadly as smart as humans and can increasingly manage tasks and learn things autonomously could result in a permanent loss of control of the technology and heighten existential risks to humanity.

The companies named in Thursday's lawsuit didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.