Cheddar cheese recalled in 12 states over possible Listeria contamination

A recall has been issued for Family Farmstead Dairy's cheddar cheese products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

While healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

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The products affected include:



Product Description Lot Code/Best By Date Raw Mild Cheddar, 8oz, plastic wrapped All lot codes dated 10/16/27 and prior Raw Sharp Cheddar, 8oz, plastic wrapped All lot codes dated 10/16/27 and prior



This follows the company's Oct. 15 recall of certain raw cheddar products due to potential contamination with E. coli.

No other Family Farmstead Dairy products have been included in this recall unless they are specifically identified by the company and a recall is issued.

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The cheddar products were distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

If you purchased one of these cheddar products, return it to the place of purchase or contact Family Farmstead Dairy directly for assistance.