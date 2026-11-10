What 600 years of combined research reveals about living a happier life

A recent report on happiness offers new insight into what may help people live happier lives.

Researchers reflected on what their combined 600 years of research and experience have taught them and found that while financial security matters, once your basic needs are covered, more money may not make you much happier.

“Happiness emerges from a symphony of factors, but if I had to pinpoint one secret to happiness, relationships with other people might be it,” says Lara Aknin, a professor of social psychology at Simon Fraser University.

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Strong relationships appear to be one of the most reliable predictors of happiness. Meaningful work can help, too, along with simple habits like practicing gratitude and staying socially connected.

According to the report, as much as 40% of an individual’s happiness is related to “volitional activities,” or how you choose to spend your time.

“With many large and threatening realities taking place in the world right now, I sometimes worry that the pursuit of happiness can seem trite,” said Aknin. “But one reason I remain committed to the scientific study of happiness is that happiness in and of itself predicts a number of valuable outcomes, including the motivation to help other people.”

Aknin added that when people feel they're doing well, they have the ability to engage in world affairs and improve their communities.