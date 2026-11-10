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Matthew McConaughey's tequila brand launches a phone case that holds tequila

Pantalones Organic Blanco + Phone Case Bundle
Pantalones Organic Blanco
Pantalones Organic Blanco + Phone Case Bundle
Pantalones Organic Blanco + Phone Case Bundle
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Hold the phone. Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila have found a new place to keep your tequila.

Their Pantalones Organic Tequila brand is launching what it calls a “Phone Phlask,” an iPhone case designed to hold a mini bottle of tequila right on the back.

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The $36.99 bundle comes with the case and two 50-milliliter bottles of tequila, one Blanco and one Reposado.

According to the product listing, the case is made with vegan leather and includes a functional buckle grip. It is also compatible with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro.

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The “Phone Phlask” goes on sale Tuesday through the company’s website, just in time for some spirited holiday shopping.

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