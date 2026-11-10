JetBlue raises baggage fees for second time this year ahead of holiday rush

If you're planning on flying JetBlue this holiday season, be sure to double-check whether you need to check a bag.

For tickets bought on or after November 3, the first checked bag now starts at $50 each way. That's an increase of $11 from the previous charge.

During peak holiday travel, it’s $55 if you pay at least a day ahead.

If you wait until the final 24 hours before your flight, that first bag could cost you as much as $70.

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JetBlue says higher fuel and operating costs are behind the increase, which marks its second baggage-fee hike this year.

“We’re adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs,” JetBlue said in an emailed statement, according to AP. “This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one.”

JetBlue previously raised its checked baggage fees in March, from $35 to $39 for most domestic economy passengers.

“While we recognize that fee increases are never ideal, we take careful consideration to ensure these changes are implemented only when necessary,” JetBlue told AP at the time.