Consumers are rethinking what they trust and where they spend

When it comes to spending your money, trust may matter more than ever.

A new global trends report from market research company Euromonitor has found that consumers are placing more value on products and brands they see as reliable and transparent.

"Whether it's trust in a brand, confidence in AI, belonging within a community or balance in their own lives, people are increasingly gravitating towards choices that feel dependable and within their control," said Ali Angus, Head of Innovation at Euromonitor International.

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Seventy-two percent of consumers are worried about rising prices, while nearly three-quarters trust recommendations from friends and family when deciding what to buy.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, 81% of consumers use generative AI in their daily lives, but they aren't necessarily using it without hesitation.

Just 19% consider it a highly trustworthy source for shopping information.

Consumers have also shown increased skepticism about the future. According to the report, confidence in traditional milestones has weakened, and consumers are favoring immediate value over long-term promises.

Only one in five consumers has a retirement savings account, and 38% believe the world will become more dangerous within five years.

