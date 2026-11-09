Rep. Thomas Massie introduces new articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth

On the House floor Monday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) brought and read new articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, Massie said, has abused powers in continuing the war against Iran and refusing to withdraw, and has disregarded Congress' formal resolution that directed the U.S. to withdraw from hostilities.

Hegseth "has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office," Massie read from the resolution.

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Massie previously announced impeachment efforts against Hegseth in September, and promised that a Democrat Congress would pursue the impeachment if it was elected in November.

"by engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable," Massie said at the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.