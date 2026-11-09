Do you have what it takes to be the next NASA astronaut to go to the moon?

NASA is looking to hire a new class of astronauts who will travel to the moon and help expand its Artemis program.

Here's what you'll need to qualify to apply:



Must hold a master’s degree in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field from an accredited institution. NASA also accepts certain alternative qualifications, including advanced medical degrees, at least two years of doctoral study in an appropriate technical field or qualifying test pilot school training.

Must have at least three years of relevant professional experience after earning their qualifying degree. Pilots may meet that requirement through specified flight experience, and medical doctors, residency training may count toward the professional experience requirement but must be completed by July 2027.

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must pass NASA’s long-duration astronaut flight physical and demonstrate strong leadership, teamwork and communication skills.

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NASA said those selected will undergo training in spacewalking, lunar geology, high-performance aircraft operations and other skills needed for future space missions.

Competition is fierce. Since the 1960s, NASA has only selected 370 people to train as astronaut candidates for its increasingly challenging missions.

The last time the space agency opened applications for astronauts was in 2024. More than 8,000 candidates applied and only 10 were selected. Those new hires are still completing their two years of training.

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"The next generation of astronauts will train to operate on the lunar surface, live and work beyond Earth, and take on missions that will push the boundaries of human exploration farther than ever before," said NASA.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.