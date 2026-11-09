Are you ‘job hugging’? Nearly half of workers say they’re staying put

Have you been staying in a career because it feels safer than making a move?

According to a recent survey of just over a thousand workers in the U.S., 48% say they've been job hugging.

Job hugging is a trend in which employees choose to stay in their current positions, even if they feel disengaged, unhappy or underpaid.

Eighty-seven percent say they have job hugged at least once during their careers, compared with 85% in 2025.

While this percentage may seem alarming, there is also a group that sees job hugging as a potential obstacle to advancing in their career.

RELATED STORY | The scary side of job hunting: Ghost jobs, fake listings and AI scams

Thirty-one percent say job hugging limits growth and advancement, up from 27% last year.

For those who stay in their current jobs, the most common reasons are financial security and stability. Right behind those are flexible hours, remote or hybrid work, and location, cited by 41%, followed by positive relationships with their team or manager at 35%.

The study found that among those who received new job opportunities in the past year, 40% passed on them to stay with their current employer.

Employment experts suggest that to determine if a move is right for you, you should take a few steps:

