The scary side of job hunting: Ghost jobs, fake listings and AI scams

For job seekers, the search for a new position can feel scary enough on its own. But experts warn that some of the biggest frustrations in today's job market aren't just competition from other applicants. They're "ghost jobs" and increasingly sophisticated online scams.

According to Monster's 2026 Job Scam Report, nearly all job seekers surveyed, 95%, said they had encountered suspicious job offers.

At the same time, many applicants are finding themselves applying for positions that appear legitimate but may not actually be available.

What is a ghost job?

Ghost jobs are real job postings from real companies, but there may not be an active opening behind them.

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"It's exactly what it sounds like," said Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder.com. "It is a job posting that looks real, but it's not real."

Haller said companies may leave listings up for a variety of reasons. Some already know who they plan to hire, while others use postings to gauge the available talent pool or collect resumes for future opportunities.

While those practices may make business sense, Haller said they can create unnecessary frustration for applicants who invest time and energy pursuing positions that never result in a hire.

The problem appears to be widespread. ResumeBuilder.com's Ghost Jobs Report found that 86% of job seekers have encountered a ghost job within the past two years. More than half, 58%, said they've interviewed for a position they later suspected was a ghost job, while 39% said the experience increased their stress or frustration.

AI is making job scams more convincing

Ghost jobs may waste applicants' time, but job scams can be far more harmful. Unlike ghost listings, scams are designed to steal money, personal information or both.



Serena Sullivan, director of National University's Center for Cybersecurity, said artificial intelligence has made it easier for scammers to create highly convincing fake job postings.

"It's very easy for them to have correct grammar, correct spelling," Sullivan said. "It's easy for them to get posts from other jobs and create very realistic-sounding positions."

She said people seeking remote work and those reentering the workforce after several years away may be especially vulnerable because they may be less familiar with current hiring practices.

Red flags to watch for

Although ghost jobs and scams are different, experts say they often share similar warning signs. Some of the biggest red flags include:

A job posting that has remained online for months without being filled

An unusually wide salary range

Compensation that seems far too good to be true

Vague job descriptions or inconsistent company information

And one warning sign stands out above all others: an employer asking for money.

"If somebody starts asking you for money, hang up the phone, shut down your computer, and run," Haller said.

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How to verify a job posting

Experts recommend taking a few extra steps before applying:

Check when and where the position was originally posted.

If you discover the opening on a social media or networking site, verify it through the company's official website.

Research the company and recruiter independently.

Contact the company directly if you're unsure whether a listing is legitimate.

Finding a job can already feel like navigating a haunted house. Knowing how to spot ghost jobs and scams can help ensure your next application leads to a real opportunity instead of a dead end.