Amazon partners with UberEats for free food delivery with a Prime subscription

Amazon announced Thursday it will start a new partnership with UberEats to offer free food delivery on qualifying orders for Amazon Prime members.

Starting Thursday, food delivery for restaurant orders placed directly through Amazon will be free, as long as the order exceeds $25. The partnership will offer access to restaurants within UberEats' existing delivery network.

“Together with Amazon, we built an experience for Prime members designed to make restaurant delivery feel as natural, convenient, and affordable as ordering anything else on Uber Eats,” said Uber president Andrew Macdonald.

The option is available through Amazon's existing apps and on Amazon.com. A separate Uber account is not required. Both Amazon and UberEats will send confirmation of orders placed in the app.

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Amazon also plans to offer exclusive savings to users, including $20 off qualifying orders placed within the first two weeks of the program.

Prime subscriptions run $14.99 a month or $139 for year-long access.