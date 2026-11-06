Nearly 6 in 10 Americans admit to keeping financial secrets from loved ones

A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that 59% admit they’ve kept some kind of financial secret from others.

The most common? A bad credit score, followed by significant credit card debt and gambling.

Researchers found that 30% admitted to hiding a purchase or financial decision from their spouse, partner or family member.

“The survey suggests money isn’t just influencing financial decisions; it’s influencing relationship dynamics, major life milestones and overall confidence,” said Marc Womack, Head of Client Experience, Strategy and Governance, TD Bank U.S. “Financial education and planning may help people better navigate these pressures, have more productive conversations and make more informed decisions about their future.”

The survey also found that money matters when it comes to dating.

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Seventy-two percent say financial stability is a key consideration when looking for a partner.

Only 6% said they don’t consider a potential partner’s financial situation at all.

“Whether it’s navigating financial conversations with a partner, reaching a major life milestone or leaning on loved ones for support, confidence can be strengthened from understanding your financial situation and making informed decisions,” said Mandy Kelso, Head of Financial Education, TD Bank U.S.

A majority of respondents said they have provided financial assistance to a family member or loved one, often to help with everyday expenses.

