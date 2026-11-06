'Stranger Things' prequel series coming to Netflix in 2028

Things are turning upside down again. Netflix is heading back to the world of "Stranger Things" with a prequel series set decades before viewers first arrived in Hawkins, Indiana.

The new series "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure" will debut in 2028, the streaming company announced on Friday.

Netflix said the spin-off is a product of the Duffer Brothers and longtime Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry.

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"It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new … actually, we’re not allowed to say any more," said Matt and Ross Duffer in a press release.

Production of the new series will take place in New Mexico, and casting is ongoing, according to Netflix.

"Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016, and it has been streamed more than 1.2 billion times across its first four seasons. The show is among Netflix’s most popular TV series of all time.