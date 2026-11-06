Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles after midterm losses

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will become White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles in the first major personnel shake-up since Democrats swept the midterm elections Tuesday.

Miller, who was serving as White House deputy chief of staff, will assume the role Monday, Nov. 9. Wiles will move to Trump's political operation, according to a statement the president posted on Truth Social.

"I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!" Trump wrote.

The leadership change comes just three days after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate, delivering a major political setback to Trump and Republicans.

Miller has been a central figure in shaping Trump's immigration agenda and has emerged as one of the administration's most influential voices on immigration enforcement and other domestic policy issues.

