Trump announces Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump says Susan Summerall Wiles will be his White House chief of staff when he takes office in 2025.

Wiles was Trump's campaign manager for 2024, overseeing a run that saw Trump take a decisive victory in both the popular vote and electoral college, including in swing states.

Wiles also worked on the Trump campaign in 2016, as well as for Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis at various times.

But Wiles, 76, has generally kept a low profile and does not often make public statements. She did not speak at the event where Trump claimed victory in the election.

Wiles becomes the first woman to hold the chief of staff position.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement on the decision. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to make America great again."

Trump appointed four different chiefs of staff during his first term in the White House, including one who served in an acting role.