Millions of Little Giant ladders recalled after reports of injuries

Little Giant Ladder Systems announced a recall of millions of ladders sold across the U.S. because the Rapid Locks can suddenly retract if they are not fully engaged, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

According to the company, there have been 25 reports of ladders retracting, including 19 reports of injuries. Three people suffered traumatic brain injuries, which can cause skull fractures, concussions, vision or hearing loss and cognitive impairment.

The company has also received 39 reports of Rapid Locks malfunctioning.

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The affected models are Adjustable Fortress 2.0, Conquest 2.0, Dark Horse 2.0, Epic, King Kombo XT, Leveler, MegaLite, MegaLite+, Multi, Quantum and Vector. Little Giant said the brand and model names are located on the side of the ladder. Only ladders without an orange rectangular "QC" sticker on the rail above one of the Rapid Locks are included in the recall.

The ladders were sold at Lowe’s, Costco and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, LittleGiantLadders.com and other websites, from December 2015 through October 2026 for about $100 to $1,000.

Little Giant is urging customers to contact the company for a repair kit that includes warning labels and instructions. Customers are also advised to lubricate the Rapid Locks and make sure they are fully engaged before using the ladder.

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