More than 300,000 space heaters recalled over fire, burn hazards

More than 300,000 DREO space heaters have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

According to safety officials, the space heaters can overheat and ignite. There have been 17 reports of the space heaters igniting, including three that resulted in property damage and one that resulted in a burn injury to a person’s hand.

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The heaters are black and measure about 11.5 inches wide and 13 inches tall. They also include a remote control.

The model number, which is printed on the heater’s underside, is DR-HSH015. Only those manufactured from April 2025 to January 2026 are included in the recall.

If you own this heater, stop using it immediately and contact DREO for a free replacement. You will be asked to unplug the space heater, destroy it by cutting the electrical cord and follow instructions for sending a photo of the destroyed heater.

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The heaters were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at Dreo.com, BestBuy.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, QVC.com, HomeDepot.com, B2BRenew.com and Costco.com from September 2025 through October 2026 for between $70 and $110.