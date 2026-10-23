Interactive: The used baby gear you’re buying online may have been recalled

A Consumer Reports investigation found banned and recalled baby products for sale on every major online resale platform. Before you buy secondhand, here's what every American parent needs to know.

Stretching the family budget with secondhand baby gear is smart — until it isn't. A new Consumer Reports investigation found banned and recalled baby products listed for sale on Mercari, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay. All four platforms received the organization's lowest rating for catching unsafe products before listings went live.

The four product categories investigated — drop-side cribs, inclined sleep products, in-bed sleepers, and padded crib bumpers — have all been banned or recalled due to serious safety risks. Yet they're still showing up in search results, waiting for a bargain-hunting parent to click Buy.

4 — Platforms with banned baby products

4 — Banned or recalled product categories found

Used baby gear has never been more tempting. With the cost of everything from diapers to formula at record highs, parents are turning to online resale platforms and secondhand stores to stretch their budgets. The problem is that the same marketplaces making it easy to find a deal are also making it easy to stumble onto a product that was banned or recalled for putting infants at serious risk.

Consumer Reports investigated four categories of baby products that federal regulators have banned or recalled: drop-side cribs, inclined sleep products, in-bed sleepers, and padded crib bumpers. Investigators found all four categories available for sale on every major platform they examined. The conclusion was blunt — parents cannot assume that a product listed for sale is safe to buy.

They should not have to become safety experts to sell something or to buy something on a consumer-to-consumer marketplace. Johnny Mathias, director of corporate strategy and engagement at Consumer Reports

Johnny Mathias, director of corporate strategy and engagement at Consumer Reports, is direct about where the responsibility should fall: not on parents. He argues that resale platforms are well positioned to prevent unsafe products from reaching new families — and that they are not doing enough. His investigation found that platforms are allowing these listings to go live without the basic safety checks that a dedicated children's resale store performs every day.

That gap matters because the Consumer Reports investigation is not a hypothetical. These are real listings, real products, and real risk. Facebook Marketplace was called out specifically for in-bed sleepers — a category Mathias described as 'a particularly challenging category' on that platform.

The platforms are really well positioned to intervene to make sure that these products that shouldn't be being resold aren't making its way into a new family's hands Johnny Mathias, director of corporate strategy and engagement at Consumer Reports

Not every secondhand option carries the same risk. Specialty children's resale stores operate differently from online platforms. At Once Upon a Child, store manager Angel Rogers says her staff checks for recalls every single day and receives updates that determine whether a product can be accepted for resale. That daily discipline is exactly the kind of intervention Consumer Reports says online platforms are failing to provide.

Shopper Claire Williams says the savings are real — and that gently used gear can look nearly brand new. Fellow shopper Fantasia Pettway echoes the appeal, noting the wide range of gear available. The lesson here isn't to avoid used baby gear entirely — it's to know where you're buying it and do the check that the platform likely didn't.

Common Myths About Used Baby Gear — Fact-Checked

If a product is listed for sale on a major platform, it must be safe.

Verdict: false

Consumer Reports found all four banned or recalled baby product categories for sale on Mercari, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay. All four platforms received the investigation's lowest safety rating for allowing unsafe listings to go live.

Parents are responsible for knowing which baby products are banned or recalled.

Verdict: mixed

Consumer Reports recommends that parents check Recalls.gov before any used purchase — but Johnny Mathias argues the burden should not fall entirely on buyers. Platforms, he says, are well positioned to intervene before unsafe listings reach consumers.

All used baby gear sold secondhand poses a safety risk.

Verdict: false

Buying used baby gear can be safe when done carefully. Consumer Reports recommends checking model numbers at Recalls.gov, inspecting items in person, and using extra caution specifically with car seats and sleep products. Specialty resale stores that check recalls daily offer an additional layer of screening.

Drop-side cribs and padded crib bumpers are still considered acceptable for infant sleep.

Verdict: false

Both drop-side cribs and padded crib bumpers are among the four categories that have been banned or recalled. Consumer Reports found them still available for purchase on major online resale platforms despite those regulatory actions.

Before You Buy: Your 3-Step Used Baby Gear Checklist

Look up the model number at Recalls.gov — Every banned or recalled product has a record in the government's official recall database. Get the model number from the listing or the seller before you commit to anything. Inspect the item in person before buying — Consumer Reports specifically recommends an in-person inspection. Photos from a seller can miss missing hardware, worn straps, or model numbers that reveal a recalled version of an otherwise common product. Use extra caution with car seats and sleep products — Consumer Reports singles out these two categories for heightened scrutiny. A defect or banned design in a car seat or sleep product carries life-threatening risk — the savings are not worth it if safety cannot be confirmed.

The Four Banned or Recalled Categories to Avoid

Drop-side cribs: These cribs have a side panel that slides up and down for easier access to the baby. The side rail mechanism can malfunction, creating a gap that can trap an infant. They have been banned by federal regulators.

Inclined sleep products: Products that hold a baby at an angle during sleep — including some popular rockers and loungers — have been linked to infant deaths and are now banned. Babies can slide into positions that restrict breathing.

In-bed sleepers: Designed to sit inside an adult bed to create a separate sleep space, these products were flagged by Consumer Reports as a 'particularly challenging category' on Facebook Marketplace. They have been recalled due to suffocation risk.

Padded crib bumpers: Originally marketed to protect babies from hitting crib rails, padded bumpers have been linked to suffocation and strangulation. They are now banned in numerous states and subject to federal recalls.

Consumer Reports found all four of these categories listed for sale on every online platform examined in their investigation.

Check Before You Buy

Search Any Baby Product for Recalls: Recalls.gov is the official government database. Enter any product's model number to check its recall status before buying used.

Read the Full Consumer Reports Investigation: Consumer Reports details how to avoid unsafe used baby gear when shopping online — including which specific products to watch for.

The bottom line for American families is this: secondhand baby gear can be a genuinely smart financial choice — but only when you do the work the platforms are not doing for you. The Consumer Reports investigation is a reminder that a low price tag is not a safety certification, and that the four most dangerous product categories are still circulating freely online.

Specialty resale stores with daily recall checks offer more protection than most online platforms. But wherever you shop, the single most important step remains the same: look up the model number at Recalls.gov before money changes hands. Your child's safety is worth the two minutes it takes.

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