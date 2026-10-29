Hegseth fires Pentagon’s chief planning officer as renewed action against Iran looms, source says

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the Pentagon’s top planning officer as President Donald Trump weighs new strikes against Iran, according to a defense official and another source familiar with the matter.

Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, who held the role of director for strategy, plans and policy, also known as J5, for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was abruptly dismissed for alleged “misconduct,” the defense official said, claiming he is the subject of an investigation for allegedly leaking classified information.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell appeared to confirm Sylvia’s firing in a post on X Thursday morning and alluded to an investigation into alleged disclosures of classified information but did not provide any additional details or evidence of potential wrongdoing.

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“Following an extensive Air Force OSI investigation, the Department took necessary personnel action to protect sensitive information. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made regarding the individual or the circumstances of this action,” Parnell wrote in the post, which did not mention Sylvia by name.

A spokesman for Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, meanwhile, confirmed Sylvia’s ouster. In an initial statement to CNN, the spokesperson said Caine and the Joint Staff extend their “deepest gratitude” to Sylvia for his 32 years of service — wishing him the best going forward.

The spokesperson for Caine later revised that earlier statement: “Upon further review, we determined that the statement did not appropriately reflect the full circumstances” around Sylvia’s departure.

CNN has reached out to Sylvia directly for comment. It’s unclear who will take over his responsibilities.

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His dismissal is the latest in a long line of senior officers who have left the Pentagon under the Trump administration and since Hegseth assumed the role, enacting significant cuts to the top of military ranks.

According to the Joint Chiefs, the J5 role is a strategic role focused on advising plans for US engagement internationally.

“The Joint Staff J5 proposes strategies, plans, and policy recommendations to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to support his provision of military advice across the full spectrum of national security concerns to the President and other national leaders and to ensure those recommendations are informed by a larger strategic context – coordinated with interagency and alliance partners – account for the view and requirements of the combatant commanders, and assess risk in executing the National Military Strategy,” the Joint Chiefs’ website says.

Sylvia, who was formerly commander of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, was nominated for the position by former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin near the end of the Biden administration.

By Wednesday evening, Sylvia’s biography had been removed from the Joint Chiefs’ website.

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During his tenure as defense secretary, Hegseth has harbored deep suspicions that the Joint Staff was leaking information to make him and his team look bad, CNN previously reported.

Last year, Hegseth also fired three senior Pentagon officials, two of whom were close friends that had worked with him for years, and publicly accused them of being leakers. Those accusations were never proven.

Sylvia’s removal comes at a crucial time for the Pentagon. As CNN reported, two US officials told CNN earlier this week that US forces in the Middle East are prepared to launch new, potentially major, military operations against Iran “within 96 hours of receiving” an order from Trump.

“It will be a big effort,” one of the officials told CNN. That view has been echoed by other current and former US officials familiar with internal military planning discussions — some of whom say it is a question of when, not if, Trump will issue a go-order. They believe it could come any time before the end of the year, though most likely after the US midterm elections.

Officials say that Trump has not made up his mind on what he will do after the midterms but that he appears to be leaning toward ordering major action. But officials also caution that Trump has appeared in the past to lean toward certain actions only to back off at the last moment.

Trump has stated previously that no attack would come before Tuesday’s midterms.

Sylvia joins a list of top Pentagon officials and officers dismissed during Hegseth’s tenure as defense secretary. Prominent among those was Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was forced to retire in April a day after Trump signaled he was planning to intensify the war with Iran.

He has also fired more than two dozen senior officers, pushed out a Navy secretary he clashed with, and reportedly intervened in promotions across the military branches directly shaping leadership.

Sylvia’s predecessor, Lt. Gen. Joe McGee, also left the position in October 2025 under pressure from Hegseth, sources told CNN at the time, adding that McGee had frequently “pushed back” against the defense secretary and Caine on issues ranging from Russia and Ukraine to military operations in the Caribbean.

Hegseth had also accused of leaking against him and being insufficiently aligned with his agenda, sources previously said.

This story has been updated with additional information and sourcing.

The-CNN-Wire

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