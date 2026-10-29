TSA officers couldn't believe what they found in this passenger's bag

Anyone planning to dress as Wolverine for Halloween may want to think twice before heading to the airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who was attempting to bring Wolverine-style claws through a security checkpoint.

“I saw three blades and distinct claw-like features,” said TSA officer Douglas Linn. “I was amazed, and even more so when it came out of the bag. I have never seen anything like this during my two years at TSA."

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Officials said the passenger voluntarily surrendered the items before boarding the flight.

“Officers Linn and Oishi demonstrated the vigilance, teamwork and professionalism that define TSA’s mission every day,” said SEA TSA Federal Security Director Robert Spinden. “Their actions prevented a prohibited item from moving beyond the checkpoint and reinforced the importance of careful screening, clear coordination and calm execution. I’m proud of their attention to detail and their commitment to keeping the traveling public safe.”

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