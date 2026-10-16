TSA scales back program that lets non-travelers access airport gates

The Transportation Security Administration is scaling back a new TSA PreCheck benefit.

The agency introduced “Gateside by TSA PreCheck” at 13 airports last month before expanding it to hundreds more this month.

But that expansion has now been reversed. The program allows people who are not flying to go through airport security to shop, eat or meet travelers at the gate.

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It is still being offered at the original 13 airports, ,including Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City International Airport.

So far, the TSA has not explained why it reversed the expansion.

Passes are valid for one calendar day, and re-entry is allowed on that specific date.

This program is different from a gate pass that one would receive from an airline or airport visitor program. Airlines issue gate passes in very limited instances. People with gate passes must go through TSA’s standard screening lanes, regardless of TSA PreCheck membership status.

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According to TSA, once you are approved, you will present your ID at the TSA PreCheck security screening lane. They added that you may not use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes.

