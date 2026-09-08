New TSA program brings back gate access for eligible individuals without tickets

The Transportation Security Administration has launched a new program that allows eligible TSA PreCheck members to pass through security and enter the gates without plane tickets.

The program, called "Gateside by TSA PreCheck" is free, but those interested must apply online one to three days before their planned visit.

The program is available at 13 airports across the country, including Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City International Airport.

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Passes are valid for one calendar day, and re-entry is allowed on that specific date.

According to TSA, once you are approved, you will present your ID at the TSA PreCheck security screening lane. They added that you may not use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes.

This program is different from a gate pass that one would receive from an airline or airport visitor program. Airlines issue gate passes in very limited instances. People with gate passes must go through TSA’s standard screening lanes, regardless of TSA PreCheck membership status.

This program allows eligible individuals to use the precheck screening lanes.