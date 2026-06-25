Passing through airport security checkpoints is about to get easier for Android phone owners.

The TSA is now accepting PreCheck touchless IDs stored in Google Wallet. Touchless ID eliminates the need to present physical documents and helps reduce wait times.

“Our collaboration with Google helps our trusted TSA PreCheck travelers enjoy the fastest route through airport security. Delivering seamless experiences like this is one more way TSA is working to deliver the Golden Age of Travel,” said TSA Modernization Acting Chief Innovation Officer Shelu Patel.

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How it works:

Travelers check in as usual with a participating airline and add their boarding pass to Google Wallet.

Those with an eligible digital ID will see a “Get Started” button and will be redirected to the TSA consent page. From there, they can authorize their digital ID and boarding pass.

To be eligible for a touchless ID, you must be a current TSA PreCheck traveler with a valid passport.

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Touchless ID is currently available at 65 airports across the nation.