Taylor Farms recalls jalapeño products in 26 states over salmonella contamination concerns

Taylor Farms announced it is voluntarily recalling jalapeño products distributed to 26 U.S. states after the products were linked to a potential multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to fresh jalapeño peppers.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, usually after eating contaminated food such as undercooked meat, eggs, or produce. Infection commonly causes diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting, with symptoms typically lasting several days.

RELATED STORY | Experts advise caution as multiple produce-borne outbreaks surge across the US

Taylor Farms said it is working with federal health officials to investigate the outbreak, which has been linked to fresh jalapeño peppers supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors. Taylor Farms identified a grower from Sinaloa, Mexico, as a potential source of the outbreak and said it is no longer sourcing products from that farmer.

Recalled products were distributed to numerous states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The recalled products have a "Best If Used By" date up to and including Aug. 16, 2026, and were sold at major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Target, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | CDC says 15 states now linked to cyclospora lettuce outbreak

Consumers who have any of the recalled products are urged to discard them immediately and not consume them. Refunds are available at the location of purchase.

Lettuce distributed by Taylor Farms was recently linked to a separate cyclospora outbreak in the U.S. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a test on the Taylor Farms lettuce was a false positive.