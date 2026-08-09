Parents say digital literacy education should start before kindergarten, new survey finds

As screens become a bigger part of childhood, the average parent says digital literacy education should start before kindergarten, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 parents of children aged 0–5 years found that, on average, parents believe digital literacy should be taught starting at the age of four.

And despite nearly nine in 10 parents (86%) being familiar with the term "digital literacy," 76% say they're figuring out how to teach responsible technology habits as they go — wishing they had a parenting handbook to guide them (66%).

Commissioned by Primrose Schools and conducted by Talker Research, the study found that when it comes to responsible technology use, the majority of parents (89%) said it’s important that their children’s screentime is educational.

Parents said their children started to become curious about technology like cellphones, smartwatches, tablets and computers around the age of three.

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As their children’s curiosity around technology grows, parents find themselves navigating how to handle screentime and technology use in their home.

“Safe, purposeful technology means giving young children educational experiences that are thoughtfully designed to support their development — not distract from it,” said Dr. Amy Jackson, Chief Franchise Officer at Primrose Schools. “For parents, that means choosing tools and content that are age-appropriate and engage children in real learning, while also enriching hands-on play and human connection. All of this means we need active experiences from technology, not passive screentime.”

Managing screentime (37%) is just one of the parenting pressures that parents face — among other pressures like taking care of their own personal health (41%), balancing their work-life balance (50%) and trying to be the “perfect” parent (39%).

Forty-three percent actively enforce screentime limits — with parents saying they allow their children to use technology for around 55 minutes a day, on average.

Besides educational/learning apps (59%), parents said their child also uses technology to watch videos (51%) and listen to music (41%).

Some children are already using technology for school (32%), and for “phygital” activities (20%), which is a blend of offline, hands-on learning and digital elements.

Parents do believe teaching their children how to use technology will be important for their child’s future (90%).

And parents are seeking out advice on how to properly do so. Some parents look to others in their lives, like their own parents (31%) or friends (24%), for advice on teaching responsible technology habits, while others seek out help from professionals like pediatricians and preschool/early childhood educators (21% each).

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“Parents want guidance when it comes to technology in early childhood. They know it can play an important role in their child’s future, but they’re looking for trusted, thoughtful approaches to using it well,” Dr. Jackson added. “When educational technology is designed with intention, it can enrich learning, spark curiosity and help families feel more confident about how digital educational experiences enhance hands-on learning.”

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 parents of children aged 0–5 years who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Primrose Schools and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 10–June 19, 2026.