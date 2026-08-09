No big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball, jackpot climbs to estimated $905 million

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $905 million after nobody took the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 35, 54, 63 and red Powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

While no one snagged the $856 million jackpot – the largest prize of the year and the eighth-largest in the game’s history – some players still won sizable prizes, according to the Powerball website.

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One ticket sold in Texas matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option to win $2 million. Four other tickets each won $1 million by matching the five white numbers. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York.

The new $905 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next drawing, scheduled for Monday.

No one has won the grand prize in more than three months, allowing the jackpot to steadily grow to such an enormous sum.

The last jackpot was won on May 2 by two players in Florida and Texas who split a $20 million prize, according to Powerball.

“We already had five Powerball jackpots won by tickets in seven states (this year) before this current jackpot run,” a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association told CNN. “As jackpots continue to rollover without a grand prize winner, player interest grows and contributes to a faster jackpot growth.”

Powerball expands to United Kingdom

Tonight’s drawing comes as Powerball tickets became available in the United Kingdom for the first time last month through an agreement between the Multi-State Lottery Association and Allwyn UK, the owner of the country’s National Lottery.

This gave UK players the chance to jump into the running for larger jackpots than have previously been available.

“Whenever a new lottery or large player base joins the game, it can contribute to faster jackpot growth. Since the launch in the UK, ticket sales have continued to increase alongside the jackpot,” said the Multi-State Lottery Association spokesperson, while acknowledging that it is too early to draw broad conclusions about the expansion’s impact on the game.

In addition to the UK, Powerball is played in 45 US states as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The all-time highest jackpot was just over $2 billion, won by a California resident in 2022.

This year has seen some sizable prizes, with a $250.8 million jackpot won in Arkansas in March, followed by a prize of $230.8 million in Delaware the next month.

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Jackpot winners can receive their prize in a lump sum or across 30 installments, which lotteries offer through an annuitized prize plan that takes interest into account.

The lump sum is paid to winners at once from the money in the jackpot pool, which is typically lower than the annuitized value. Saturday’s cash prize value was approximately $371 million.

Saturday’s $856 million figure would be before taxes – although some states, including California and Texas, don’t tax lottery winnings.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million. Odds are more favorable for smaller cash prices.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

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