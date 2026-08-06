Experts advise caution as multiple produce-borne outbreaks surge across the US

Jalapeños are the latest produce to raise concern with health officials, who are now tracking a salmonella outbreak in several states.

Health officials have logged more than three hundred cases of salmonella in more than 25 states. The produce responsible has been linked to to Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 40 people were hospitalized by the start of this month, with illnesses dating back to mid June.

"Anything that’s grown in the open environment certainly has a level of risk that needs to be managed as far as contamination from a diversity of sources," says produce safety expert Trevor Suslow.

According to the CDC, most people sickened with the illness said they ate at Mexican style restaurants, including Chipotle and Qdoba, before falling ill.

Both businesses have now pulled the pepper from restaurants. Chipotle announced “The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority.” Qdoba said it is “cooperating with public health authorities as they pursue an active investigation.”

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The jalapeño scare joins an ongoing wave of cyclosporiasis, a parasite-borne outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce earlier this summer. So far the FDA says that outbreak has sickened more than 6,000 people in at least 15 states.

"I think it’s important to recognize if you are a person at risk for extraordinary response to these types of infections that we would have on produce and things that we do not cook, like leafy greens, you may want to be hesitant in the moment because we’ve had multiple reports," said Dr. Norman Beatty, University of Florida associate professor of medicine.

The FDA says the current salmonella outbreak is linked to now-recalled fresh jalapeños from Sinaloa, Mexico. They were distributed by coast citrus distributors to wholesalers and restaurants nationwide.