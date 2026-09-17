Shapiro says RFK Jr. is ‘making our country sicker’ amid measles surge

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro placed some of the blame for the state’s recent measles outbreak on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing Kennedy’s mixed messaging on vaccine efficacy.

Speaking to CNN, Shapiro discussed four recent measles deaths in the state, the first measles deaths in Pennsylvania in 35 years. Kennedy, however, has questioned whether measles caused the deaths and accused Shapiro of politicizing the cases.

“I blame RFK and people like him who have spread misinformation and disinformation and tried to break the compact between a patient and a healthcare provider,” Shapiro said. “RFK and the Trump administration, they won't even acknowledge the four deaths in Pennsylvania. The first deaths since 1991. They won't even acknowledge those deaths on their dashboard, something that should have been an administrative process because it doesn't fit their phony narrative.”

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Although Kennedy has said he does not consider himself anti-vaccine, he has frequently expressed skepticism about the safety and effectiveness of routine vaccinations.

Shapiro said Pennsylvania has recorded 700 measles cases this year. Those cases are among more than 3,200 reported nationwide, the highest U.S. total since the 1990s.

“I think RFK is doing great destruction in this country by stoking this vaccine skepticism,” Shapiro told CNN.

Earlier this week, Kennedy said Shapiro declined federal assistance to combat measles. Kennedy also said he supports the MMR vaccine to prevent the spread of measles.

“CDC’s MMR recommendation remains unchanged. I have repeatedly stated that MMR vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles infection,” he said.

But during his 2024 presidential campaign, Kennedy raised concerns about the measles vaccine.

“The problem with the measles vaccine is it's a leaky vaccine,” he told CBC News. “For a larger percentage of people who get that vaccine, it will wane with old age.”

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Although Kennedy has previously said the “MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease,” he also claimed that “good nutrition remains the best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses.”

Health experts generally agree that good nutrition supports overall health, but they say vaccination is the only effective way to prevent the spread of measles. The Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic say vitamin A supplements may help reduce the severity of measles in people who are deficient.

Shapiro also pointed to a recent decline in vaccination rates.

“The vaccine is what's going to slow this spread down, but make no mistake, all across this country, we are seeing a measles outbreak because of RFK,” he said. “And the nonsense, the phony information, the misinformation that he is purposely spreading is making our country sicker and has claimed the lives of now four people in Pennsylvania and has sickened over 700. Our public health system in this country is a disaster because of RFK.”

Health officials continue to advocate for the MMR vaccine as the most effective way to combat the highly contagious virus. The vaccine is about 97% effective at preventing illness and reducing transmission.

The CDC reported that only 8% of people with confirmed measles cases had a known history of vaccination.

Children are routinely vaccinated against measles at 12 to 15 months old and again at 4 to 6 years old before entering kindergarten. Children as young as 6 months old can receive the vaccine if they are at increased risk.