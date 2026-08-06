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Qdoba joins Chipotle in pulling jalapeños over salmonella fears

The CDC says 345 people in 27 states became ill in a salmonella outbreak tied to jalapeños now removed from Qdoba and Chipotle menus.
The CDC says 345 people in 27 states became ill in a salmonella outbreak tied to jalapeños now removed from Qdoba and Chipotle menus.
Qdoba joins Chipotle in pulling jalapeños over salmonella fears
Qdoba Mexican restaurants
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One day after fast-food chain Chipotle announced it was pulling jalapeños from its menu due to potential salmonella contamination, another burrito chain is also removing the item.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Qdoba has stopped serving jalapeños at its 840 locations across the U.S. Like Chipotle, Qdoba’s jalapeños were produced in Sinaloa, Mexico, and shipped by Coast Citrus Distributors.

RELATED STORY | Chipotle pulls jalapeños as health officials investigate salmonella outbreak

Qdoba said it removed the item out of an “abundance of caution.”

“We take any report involving guest health seriously and are committed to responding appropriately based on the facts and guidance from public health authorities,” Qdoba said in a statement Wednesday.

The CDC said 345 people across 27 states have become ill with the same strain of salmonella linked to potentially contaminated jalapeños. The agency said it has not yet determined whether contaminated jalapeños also made it to grocery stores. The CDC added that Coast Citrus Distributors primarily distributes jalapeño peppers to restaurants and wholesalers.

The Food and Drug Administration says salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

RELATED STORY | ‘If you want more, ask’: Chipotle CEO promotes bigger portions

Chipotle uses jalapeños in its guacamole and corn salsa. Qdoba uses the peppers in its guacamole, pico de gallo and chili-corn salsa.

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