Lori Jane Gliha

Lori Jane has reported from more than 30 states and five countries, covering marijuana laws in Jamaica; the victims of downed flight MH-17 in the Netherlands; the revitalization of the Colorado River Delta in Mexico; the water crisis in Flint, Michigan; the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri; the influx of Central American migrants at the border; ATF’s controversial Fast and Furious case; and more. She is nationally recognized for her exclusive, in-depth investigations, hard-hitting interviews and continuous coverage of important issues.