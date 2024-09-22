4 dead, over a dozen injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama entertainment district

A shooting in a popular nightlife district of Birmingham, Alabama left four dead and 18 others injured Saturday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, many of the victims were caught in the crossfire after gunshots erupted just after 11 p.m. in the Five Points South entertainment district.

Officers found two men and one woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The 18 other shooting victims have injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, officials said.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

RELATED STORY | President Biden plans to sign new executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence

Detectives believe the shooting was not random, and that the suspect — or suspects — drove up to the scene, got out of a vehicle, shot into the crowd and then got back in the vehicle and fled.

"It's difficult," Police Chief Scott Thurmond said Sunday morning. "Our heart is with the community."