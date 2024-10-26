Watch Now
Scripps News Investigates: The missed warnings in 2023’s deadliest mass shooting

More than two dozen law enforcement officials had information about the shooter's threats but the shooter still carried out the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history.
Eighteen people were killed when a 40-year-old Army reservist opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine.

The incident was the deadliest mass shooting of 2023.

In the months prior to the shooting, the killer, Robert Card, was in a deep mental decline. He was hearing voices and becoming increasingly aggressive.

His ominous behavior disturbed his family, friends, and his military colleagues.

More than two dozen law enforcement officials had information about his threats and access to firearms, but no one was able to remove the shooter’s weapons or stop him from committing the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history.

For the last year, Scripps News has been trying to find out why. Watch this episode of Scripps News Investigates to find out what we've uncovered.

