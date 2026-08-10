Trump now seeks compensation from Iran after it demanded US pay for cost of war

President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran's demand that the U.S. pay for war damages by calling on Tehran to compensate Americans and others harmed or killed by the country over the last 50 years.

“I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict ... even though it was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings!” Trump wrote on social media.

Trump said he is now “likewise demanding compensation from Iran” for Americans killed or wounded in conflicts involving Iran and Iranian-backed groups. He said the demand should be included in any future negotiations with Tehran.

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The president's comments came after Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, laid out a series of conditions Tehran says must be met for the conflict to end and the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.

“Correcting its behavior means that Iran must never again be threatened or humiliated, aggression against Iran and its allies must end permanently, the naval blockade must be lifted, US naval and air forces must withdraw from around Iran, war damages must be compensated, sanctions must be lifted and Iran’s frozen assets must be released,” Zolghadr said.

In outlining his own demand for compensation, Trump specifically cited Americans killed or wounded by roadside bombs and other attacks and invoked Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Trump also called for compensation for the families of protesters he said have been killed by the Iranian government.

"Compensation should be paid to the families of the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years, not to mention the 52,000 that have been killed in the last five months,” Trump said.

The latest dispute comes more than five months after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Trump has said the military campaign was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

