NCAA, FBI partner to help student-athletes avoid being sexually exploited online

The NCAA has announced it will assist the FBI as the bureau works to protect individuals from the rise of cyber-enabled crimes.

The crimes themselves can result in "sextortion" which is a form of blackmail in which a person threatens to share private, sexual photos videos, or information of a victim to the public.

The FBI has seen an increase in financial sextortion cases targeting minors, which has resulted in an alarming number of deaths by suicide.

According to the NCAA, college athletes have become increasing targets of the cyber crimes. This is often attributed to their public profiles and standing within their community. Because of the increased visibility, the FBI says there is an increase in both exposure to targeting and leverage for what offenders believe they hold.

Survivors of sexual exploitation can often be reluctant to come forward to law enforcement, which is why the NCAA says they hope breaking down barriers can make sure anyone who has or may become a target, knows they are not alone.

Recently, the Association increased resources, research and monitoring for student-athletes after seeing a rise in online abuse and threats. They have launched an online tutorial which helps student-athletes understand what is classified as harassment, identify prevalence and patterns, and access tools for prevention and management.

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They also have a Sexual Violence Prevention Tool Kit to help support safer campus environments for all.

“We hope to break down barriers, so law enforcement can help prevent further abuse and connect college athletes who may be targeted with the right support,” NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan said. “If we can play even a small role in preventing these crimes or getting justice or appropriate support for the people impacted by them, we will do everything we can to help.”

If you or someone you know is being exploited, contact your local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov