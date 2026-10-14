The hottest travel trend for 2027 isn't where you go. It's what you do there

Travelers may be planning their vacations a little differently in 2027. According to the Expedia Group's newly released "Unpack '27: The Trends in Travel" report, travelers are looking for more intentional and personalized experiences in the year ahead.

Vrbo, a vacation rental company owned by Expedia Group, has captured the shift with two new destination trends its calling "hobby hubs" and "heartland hideouts.

"Instead of asking where we should go, travelers are beginning to ask what we want to experience together," explained travel expert Tomeka Jones.

Next year, your favorite activity could determine where you travel. According to Vrbo, 68% of travelers surveyed say they're likely to take a hobby-focused trip, built around activities like crafting, photography, antiquing, birdwatching, stargazing and mahjong.

"I love this trend because the hobby becomes the reason for the trip," Jones said. "It's about bringing people together around something they enjoy."

Vrbo says travelers are also looking inward when it comes to vacation spots — with an increased focus on landlocked states.

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These inland destinations offer local culture, great food, art, history and outdoor adventures, often without the crowds associated with popular coastal cities. Nearly 65% of travelers surveyed by Vrbo say they've vacationed in a non-coastal destination during the past year.

Vrbo’s vacation rental search data shows Bentonville, Arkansas, leads with a 140% year-over-year increase in searches. Known for mountain biking and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the city combines outdoor adventure with cultural experiences.

Additional destinations include Deadwood, South Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska, each experienced 120% increases, while Knoxville, Tennessee, saw searches rise 90%.

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Asheville, North Carolina, is also gaining attention, with searches increasing 35%.

"Some of the most interesting trips are happening in places travelers might not expect," Jones said.

Hotels.com, also part of the Expedia Group, said it is seeing travelers fit more frequent, bite-sized breaks into their busy lives, versus one big vacation. They're calling the trend "trip snacking."

As for the top destinations overall for 2027 trips? Expedia's search data identified traveler interest climbing for these



South Lake Tahoe, California (+195%)

Hyogo, Japan (+95%)

Punta del Este, Uruguay (+65%)

Sedona, Arizona (+55%)

Busan, South Korea (+50%)

Holbox, Mexico (+45%)

Perugia, Italy (+35%)

The Tweed, New South Wales, Australia (+35%)

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada (+35%)

Chichester, U.K. (+30%)

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If you want to get started on planning your next getaway, Jones recommends starting with the experience before choosing the destination.

"Ask your friends or family what you want to do together, then pick a destination and vacation rental, like a Vrbo that can accommodate your group," Jones said.

The biggest takeaway for 2027? Make where you book your stay is part of the vacation and not just a place to sleep.