The scale of Democrats’ midterm victory will give them a historically wide margin in the next Congress. It also means that the new majority will have to answer to a spectrum of voters as broad as that margin.

Among the national coalition of voters who supported a Democratic House candidate, only about 6 in 10 identify as Democrats themselves, according to newly finalized data from the CNN Voter Poll conducted by SSRS.

Even so, there’s widespread agreement among this coalition across a range of topics, headlined by a stark rejection of the Trump administration and its policies. At the same time, the numbers also suggest some potential fault lines.

Voters who broke Democratic are divided in what’s driving their discontent

No factor unifies the new Democratic coalition more than their opposition to President Donald Trump. A near-universal 98% disapproved of his presidency, and 93% disapproved strongly. Nearly all said his policies have worsened economic conditions, while just 2% said he fights for people like them and just 3% that he prioritizes the country’s interests over his own.

These voters also share some concerns: 62% said that government corruption was crucial to their vote, and 59% said the same about the cost of living.

But there’s a notable split in their priorities. Asked to choose the nation’s top issue from a list — the economy, the state of democracy, crime, foreign policy, healthcare or immigration — Democratic congressional voters largely split between the first two, with 47% picking “democracy” and 36% “the economy.”

That may reflect the difference between two groups that voted blue for overlapping but dissimilar reasons: a core base of Democrats who see Trump’s White House as an existential threat to the nation’s values, and another bloc motivated more strongly by affordability concerns.

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Compared to economy voters, democracy voters are older, higher income, and more likely to be White college graduates and to describe themselves as liberals; they’re also more likely to say they turned out for Kamala Harris in 2024, and much likelier to say they’re angry about the current state of the nation.

In Maine a 59% majority of voters for Sen.-elect Troy Jackson called “the state of democracy” the most important issue facing the country. Among the voters backing winning Democratic Senate candidates in Southern states like Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas, that number was at or below 40%, with economic concerns taking precedence.

Where the Democratic coalition stands on other issues

The economy: Nationally, there’s a widespread consensus among Democratic House voters that the economic system is stacked against them — 96% said the system favors the wealthy, and just 4% that it’s fair to most Americans.

These voters are more divided in their views of capitalism, which 41% viewed favorably and 46% unfavorably .

There’s a geographic component here, too: In Michigan, voters who backed Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed gave capitalism a net-negative rating of -12 points; in South Carolina, among voters who supported Sen.-elect Annie Andrews, capitalism was net-positive, with a rating of +9 points.

Overall, most Democratic House voters nationally expressed a positive view of socialism, with a smaller share, about one-third, saying they considered themselves to be democratic socialists.

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Immigration: A 95% majority of Democratic House voters said that the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions have gone too far, and 95% disapproved of the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement is doing its job. Backlash to the White House’s deportation policies may have also rallied the Democratic electorate to take a more pro-immigrant stance generally: 92% of Democratic House voters this year said immigrants to the US do more to help than hurt the country, up from 83% who said the same in the 2022 midterms.

There’s less consensus on how much importance they place on the issue. Just over one-quarter, 28%, said that immigration enforcement policy was crucial to their vote this year, rising to 40% among Latino voters who backed a Democratic congressional candidate. By contrast, nearly half of all voters who backed a Republican House candidate said that immigration enforcement policy was a crucial factor.

Iran and Israel: Democratic House voters were nearly unanimous in their opposition to the war with Iran, with 95% saying that the US made the wrong decision in taking military action. They were less aligned on what role the US should play globally, with 38% saying the country should be more active in foreign affairs, and 49% saying that it should be less active.

The Democratic coalition’s views on Israel have shifted substantially over the past two years. Roughly three-quarters, 73%, said this year that US support for Israel is too strong, up from 45% among Democratic House voters in 2024. Among Jewish voters who supported a Democratic House candidate this year, around 4 in 10 said that US support for Israel is too strong, and just under 6 in 10 that it’s about right or not strong enough.

Abortion and trans rights: Nine in 10 Democratic House voters said that abortion should be legal in most or all cases, and 87% said the government should play a bigger role in helping people get health care.

Most Democratic House voters said that societal support for trans rights has been about right or not gone far enough, with 20% saying that it’s gone too far. The state landscape for trans rights varies. In Mississippi, 44% of Sen.-elect Scott Colom’s voters said that support for trans rights has gone too far, a view held by fewer than 3-in-10 supporters of the Democratic Senate candidates in other states that swung blue.

Data centers: Nationally, 88% of Democratic House voters said they’d oppose the construction of a data center in their community, and a smaller 65% majority said they think artificial intelligence will mostly hurt society. Fewer than 3 in 10, however, said that AI data centers were crucial to their vote. And asked which party can better handle the issue of AI, roughly half didn’t see either party as being able to do so.