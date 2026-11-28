The Environmental Protection Agency announced Saturday that initial post-detonation testing found no evidence of increased lead levels in nearby drinking water sources following the controlled detonation of deteriorating explosive material in Middletown, Iowa.

The leftover lead azide was detonated Wednesday, prompting concerns among residents and environmentalists about potential hazards. U.S. Army officials said the 5 tons of degraded bomb-making material was at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled.

Video footage from several miles away showed two white plumes rising over the detonation site before quickly dissipating. Journalists reported hearing a loud boom around 9 a.m. Despite warnings to stay inside, some residents pulled to the side of a road to watch the blast from upwind of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

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The EPA said it tested treated and untreated water at 38 locations. Lead was detected at four locations before the explosion, indicating those detections were not caused by the detonation.

Officials also said there was no evidence of airborne lead.

The EPA said the results were preliminary and that additional testing would continue in the coming days and months.

Even low levels of lead in the blood can cause irreversible cognitive impairment in children, officials said. Most children with lead exposure do not show obvious immediate symptoms. Parents who suspect their children have been exposed to lead should talk to a doctor about whether a blood lead test is needed.

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Short-term symptoms of lead toxicity can include headache, abdominal pain or colic, vomiting and anemia. Longer-term symptoms can include irritability, lethargy and fatigue.

