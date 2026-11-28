Jermaine Haley, known as the WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, has died due to medical complications. He was 38.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Haley's death on Friday, but did not provide details.

"WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications," the company said. "Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans."

Haley last appeared at the Nov. 6 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a match against Oba Femi.

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Haley had two stints in WWE after joining the promotion in 2019.