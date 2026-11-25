The military carried out a detonation of highly sensitive explosive material in Iowa on Wednesday morning after days of legal challenges from environmental groups and concerns from local and state leaders.

The explosion sent smoke into the air and caused a boom that could be heard for miles.

Officials say lead azide stored underground at a military facility in Middletown, Iowa, has degraded significantly over several decades and could potentially explode on its own if it is not disposed of in a controlled manner.

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Lead azide is an inorganic lead compound used as a primary explosive, particularly in detonators and initiators that set off larger, less-sensitive secondary explosives.

Numerous federal agencies are in Middletown to assist residents and test for potential hazards. Officials are also urging farmers to keep livestock sheltered or at an alternate location until the Army gives the all-clear.

Officials selected Wednesday because of favorable weather conditions in the forecast.

“Lead azide is a very sensitive, primary explosive. It’s very sensitive to heat, shock, and friction,” said Rob Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He said the United States began using the explosive nearly a century ago but moved away from it about 15 years ago because of its sensitivity and the challenges associated with maintaining it.

The Army maintains that moving the material would pose a greater risk.

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