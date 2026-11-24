Baltimore City is taking a major ticket resale company to court, accusing it of misleading fans about how much tickets really cost.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council filed a lawsuit against Vivid Seats, alleging the company advertises prices that aren’t actually available, then increases the cost as customers move through the checkout process.

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The city says its investigation found several practices it considers deceptive, including “drip pricing,” mandatory fees disclosed late in the purchase process and per-ticket prices that actually require customers to buy multiple tickets.

City Solicitor Ebony Thompson pointed to an example of a ticket advertised for 98 dollars that ended up costing 154 dollars.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop those practices and impose civil penalties. Baltimore City is also seeking attorneys’ fees and costs and has requested a jury trial.

This story was originally published by Siobhan Garrett with the Scripps News Group in Baltimore.