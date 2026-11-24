One unexpected bill can be enough to throw a household budget off track.

A new report found that 40% of people already struggling paycheck to paycheck fell behind on bills after an unexpected expense of at least $400.

Car and transportation repairs were the most common surprise expense.

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And the ripple effects went further.

Twenty-one percent cut back on groceries, while 9% postponed or canceled medical care.

For those already struggling with bills, only about one in five said they had fully recovered financially.

Another survey of more than 2,000 Americans found that 52% have cried because they didn't have enough money.

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That report, called The Secret Financial Lives of Americans, found financial stress spans income levels, with 41% of people earning more than $200,000 a year saying they've cried over money, too.

Researchers found that social media often hides the financial challenges many individuals are facing.