Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to face bipartisan questions on Capitol Hill next week over national security, export controls and President Donald Trump’s involvement in Huang’s reinstatement as Chief Executive.

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, which announced a hearing with Huang scheduled for next week, have raised concerns about whether American-made semiconductor chips may have illegally reached China and whether Huang’s return creates additional risks for Nvidia the U.S. Government.

“National security is the main thing. It’s not the only thing but it’s the main thing,” Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said Tuesday on CNBC. "I can accept what the president has done," Cramer added, noting he believes that Nvidia's board, "now bears all the risk" and "can no longer say it was Jensen's fault"

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Republican Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, another Banking Committee member, said lawmakers need more information about the company’s compliance with U.S. law and export restrictions.

“Congress needs answers on whether any laws were broken, whether national security was compromised, and whether export controls in place were circumvented. I’ll ask him these questions directly next week,” McCormick posted Monday.

Democrats on the committee are also raising concerns, including questions about Trump’s involvement in Huang’s reinstatement.

Democratic Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester posted several questions on X this week, including: “What promises were made to flip the board?" and "How can this administration prove there is no national security risk?”

Sen. Andy Kim, another Democrat on the committee, reposted a report published by the Financial Times alleging Trump may have made as much as $15 million on Nvidia shares after helping Huang return as CEO.

“We hear the president’s motives loud and and clear,” Kim wrote.

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Huang had already been scheduled for several appearances on Capitol Hill next week before his reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.

His testimony Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee is expected to be the only one of those appearances held publicly and in front of cameras rather than behind closed doors.

Democrats have also signaled plans for increased oversight of Huang, Nvidia and Trump when the next Congress begins in January.