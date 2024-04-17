Nathaniel Reed is a Congressional Correspondent, based out of the U.S. Capitol and Scripps News’ Washington D.C. bureau. He covers the day-to-day work of the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and high-profile congressional campaigns across the country. Nate joined Scripps in February 2020 from NBC5 News (WPTZ-TV), Burlington, VT and Plattsburgh, NY’s NBC affiliate. His work has appeared on E.W. Scripps’ local stations, Hearst Television’s 34 stations, CNN, Investigation Discovery, Daily Mail, NBC-owned Television Stations, and affixed to his parents’ refrigerator.

Nate graduated cum laude from Middlebury College in Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Film/Media Culture. He is a native of New York City. Feel free to reach him at nathaniel.reed@scripps.com.