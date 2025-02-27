Potential government shutdown looms as Congress debates legality of DOGE cuts

We are just weeks from a possible government shutdown, and with the clock winding down, Democrats and Republicans have not reached an agreement for funding.

If Congress doesn't act, a shutdown could occur as soon as March 14th. Lawmakers still haven't settled on how much should be spent, or how long the budget should apply for.

"We're keeping all options on the table, but we are running out of time. Realistically we have to think about how can we fund the government, make sure there isn't a government shutdown," said Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. "We will do everything we can to make sure the government stays up and running. What form that takes remains to be seen, but we're working all the options."

Part of the partisan disagreement stems from how unelected billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency are unilaterally cutting government funding. Some Democrats allege those changes are illegal because the money is appropriated by Congress. Democrats want language in the upcoming spending bill specifying that the Trump administration must spend all of the money sent to it by Congress.

"The conversations continue," said Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday. "We're going forward, we're close. What Democrats are asking for is — follow the law."

"The power of the purse resides with the Congress. What we shouldn't do is to have Elon Musk decide that he doesn't like what the Congress did and where it allocated funds for various services," Rep. DeLauro said.

As negotiations continue, a potential Supreme Court battle is brewing over the legal question of impoundment, or whether the executive branch has the power to unilaterally withhold money sent to it according to law by Congress.