Ocasio-Cortez raises $9.5M in Q1, highlighting Democratic enthusiasm at rallies

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reported an impressive fundraising total of nearly $10 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking her best quarter to date.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's fundraising surge coincides with a series of rallies she has been holding across the country with Sen. Bernie Sanders as part of their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in attempt to ramp up the Democratic base. The rallies target criticism toward President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency and its goal of cutting government spending.

Sanders, who also saw significant fundraising success, brough in about $11.5 million during the same period, marking one of his best quarters as well. The enthusiasm among some Democrats is notable, particularly as they mobilize support in areas throughout the Sun Belt and Rust Belt states as he and Ocasio-Cortez seek to spark grassroots engagement for upcoming elections.

On the other side of the aisle, some numbers have been released showing strong fundraising for House Republicans so far this year, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Additional numbers are expected to be released this month, providing a clearer picture between Republicans and Democrats on where financial support lies ahead of next year's midterm elections.

