2028 presidential race: A face-off between a current and former vice president?

Could the 2028 presidential race be a battle between two vice presidents?

According to a new YouGov poll, current Vice President JD Vance and former Vice President Kamala Harris lead a hypothetical poll of who voters would most like to see represent their party in 2028.

Among Democrats and independents who lean Democratic, 25% of voters named Harris as their "ideal" choice for president, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received 10%.

Potential progressive candidates, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, each ** garnered ** 8%.

When Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters were asked who they would consider voting for, Harris remained the top choice, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz emerged as voters' second choice.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning voters, Vance was the ideal choice of 43% of voters, nearly four times higher than Donald Trump Jr. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ranked third at 8%.

The poll found that 68% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters would consider Vance for the party's nomination, while DeSantis ranked second at 43%. The president's son ranked third at 37%.

A general election matchup of two candidates who have served as vice president is extremely rare. The only time it has happened was in 1800 when Vice President Thomas Jefferson defeated President John Adams. At the time, whoever finished second in the presidential election would be named vice president.

The in-depth poll, conducted earlier this week, showed that 49% of voters disapprove of President Donald Trump's job performance, while 46% approve. While Congress itself also held a 49% disapproval rating, just 23% approved of Congress' work.