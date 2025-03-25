Some Republicans dismiss Signal app incident, while some Democrats call for Pete Hegseth to step down

Lawmakers continue to weigh in after reports that Trump administration officials inadvertently included a journalist for The Atlantic in a Signal app group chat where they discussed U.S. military operations in Yemen.

Republicans in Congress have some concerns about how the incident played out, but many so far are leaving decisions about accountability up to President Trump. The president has, for the moment, not dismissed any of those involved in the messages.

"This is a really big first strike, a really bad first strike. Whether somebody should be fired immediately or not, that's, of course, obviously up to the commander in chief," Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, told Scripps News Tuesday. "Clearly [National Security Adviser Mike Waltz] has taken responsibility for the unfortunate adding of a reporter to that text. But everybody bears some responsibility. I mean, I use Signal for sensitive communication, but not for classified communication. I know that. I can't imagine somebody on that chain didn't catch that problem sooner."

Sen. Cramer's response was more nuanced than that of some Republicans on Capitol Hill.

When Scripps News's Nathaniel Reed asked Congressman Troy Nehls, a Republican from Texas and a frequent and vocal backer of President Donald Trump, if anyone should be fired because of this or if there should be an investigation, he said people have moved on.

Democrats, meanwhile, are in the minority in both chambers of Congress, which limits their ability to issue subpoenas, conduct investigations or otherwise try and bring administration officials in front of Congress.

Some Democratic lawmakers have nonetheless called for investigations and potentially the resignation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth should resign," said Rep. Ted Lieu, from California. "He recklessly texted operational details of military strikes including time, place, location and sequencing of those strikes to a Journalist."

"These are absolutely reckless national security decisions that put our brave men and women on the front line — it put them at risk," California Rep. Pete Aguilar said.

"The Trump administration continues to play fast and loose with this nation's national security and somebody needs to get fired," Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said. "Pete Hegseth should be stepping down."

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told reporters Tuesday that there were concerning reports that foreign intelligence agents may have been able to intercept and possibly read some of the communications.

"Russia probably intercepted this," said Rep. Jim Himes, Ranking Member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. "I don't know that for sure. China may have intercepted this. Had they shared this information, classified or not, with the Houthis, we would have dead pilots today. We would have United States Naval frigates at the bottom of the Red Sea. That's why you don't do this."

A worldwide threats hearing before the House Intelligence Committee scheduled for Wednesday may give Democratic lawmakers more opportunity to question administration officials about the messaging incident.

