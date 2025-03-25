Trump stands by adviser who reportedly added journalist to attack plans chat

President Donald Trump expressed support for his adviser, Mike Waltz, one day after a report emerged that Waltz added a journalist to a Signal app group chat where attack plans were apparently discussed.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump told reporter Garrett Haake, “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson.”

RELATED STORY | What is Signal, the chat app used by US officials to share attack plans?

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, wrote in an article that he received a connection request on Signal from Waltz on March 11. Over the following days, Goldberg said he observed high-level Trump administration officials discussing a potential strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Goldberg said in a message on March 15 that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent a message that "contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing." The strikes were reportedly carried out about two hours later.

RELATED STORY | Trump officials inadvertently added journalist to text chain on war plans

Goldberg’s detailed account of the Signal conversations has raised concerns about whether Trump officials are using appropriate channels to discuss sensitive or potentially classified information. Democrats have called for investigations.

Trump appeared to downplay the seriousness of the incident, reportedly describing it as a “glitch in the two months” he has been in office.