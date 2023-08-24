Joshua Panas is digital managing editor for Scripps News. He brings more than a decade of experience in the industry to the network. Joshua started his career as a web producer and then moved to the broadcast side. He spent about eight years working overnight shifts as a producer and executive producer of morning shows in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Denver, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada. Aware of new trends in media, Joshua returned to the digital side in 2018 and has not looked back since.

When Joshua is not consumed by news, he can be found on the tennis court or playing with is dog in a park in Denver.