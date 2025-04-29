Amazon denies plan to list tariff costs; White House called idea 'hostile'

Amazon says it has no plans to list tariff-related price increases next to products on its website, refuting a report that drew criticism from the White House.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products," Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said. "This was never approved and is not going to happen."

Earlier Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had reacted to a Punchbowl News report that claimed Amazon would display how much President Donald Trump’s tariffs were adding to product prices. The report cited a person familiar with the plan.

RELATED STORY | Chinese manufacturers entice Americans to buy directly amid the trade war. But it's not that simple

"This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," Leavitt said. "Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest levels in 40 years?"

Amazon Haul, launched in late 2024, is the company's low-cost store competing with platforms like Temu and Shein. While Amazon said the idea of displaying import charges was considered for Haul, the company emphasized it was never approved and would not affect the main Amazon site or any other Amazon properties.

Meanwhile, Temu, a Chinese retailer, has begun adding an "import fee" to purchases in response to the tariffs.

The U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war, with Trump imposing a 145% tariff on Chinese imports. In response, China has slapped a 125% tariff on goods imported from the United States.

RELATED STORY | China hits back on tariffs as some goods begin to see price hikes